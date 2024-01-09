This Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus deal can’t be missed

As we’ve now comfortably settled into the new year, I wasn’t entirely surprised to see all the Chromebook deals we’ve been tracking for the last week suddenly disappear. But I also wasn’t really surprised to see those deals replaced with other Chromebook bargains as we continue into 2024 with the same overall sales patterns we ended 2023 with.

And that’s good news! It used to be that we’d end the year, the deals would completely dry up, and we’d hope for a sale here and there to return. That simply isn’t the case, and just like we saw in 2023, 2024 is off to the same deal-heavy start. And this one we’re highlighting today is one of the best around.

One of the best for less

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is without doubt one of the best new Chromebook Plus models that were all introduced in October of 2023. While none of these new models aim to be the biggest, baddest Chromebook you’ve ever seen (leave that to devices like the HP Dragonfly Pro and the new ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus), Chromebook Plus models instead do their best to keep the price down and deliver a fantastic overall experience.

And none of the new Chromebook Plus models do this as well as the Flex 5i in my opinion. Lenovo finally upgraded the screen to not just 16:10, but also 300 nits. They kept most of the other goodies from the older Flex 5i line and the entire package just works. I don’t know that the Flex 5i has a single superlative, but it has all the key ingredients for a fantastic overall experience: great backlit keyboard, solid trackpad, nice speakers, good screen, and fast internals.

So, I suppose, the one superlative you might say this Chromebook has is getting the Chromebook Plus formula about as correct as can be. Sure, the new ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a better device overall (if you don’t need a convertible), but it is yet to be seen if that device actually gets the price portion of the equation right. And that is very important. We know Lenovo got it right in the Flex 5i, and even more so today, that price is crazy-good. Down a full $150, you can snag arguably the best new Chromebook Plus model right now for just $349 at Best Buy. But prices like these don’t last too long, so don’t wait.

