The Lenovo Duet’s rugged twin is up for pre-order from resellers

We’re still a couple of months out from the release of what could be the most successful consumer-focused Chrome OS tablets ever made. The Lenovo Duet Chromebook Tablet captured out hearts in Las Vegas this past January but shortly thereafter, Lenovo announced a ruggedized version of the Duet that will be marketed to educational institutions and it looks like the Chromebook 10e will soon be available.

Even with a good percentage of the country currently working and learning from home, school districts are still gearing up to make purchasing decisions for the 2020/2021 school year. Budgets are being made and Chromebooks will be on the shopping list of a lot of schools. The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet offers everything we love about its sibling, the Duet, and wraps it in a protective rubber shell. The Chromebook 10e also features DragontrailTM Pro Glass and meets a number of MIL-STD-810G test standards.

The MSRP of the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet was $269 at the time of its announcement but a number of EDU resellers are already taking pre-orders for as little as $240. The Premier Chrome Partner Promevo has the tablet listed for $247 and they offer some of the best white glove services in North America. For schools ready to equip a fleet of these, you can get your orders in and make sure you’re first in line for this exciting new device. Keep in mind, the EDU version of the MediaTek-powered tablet does not come with a keyboard. You will have to purchase it separately from your reseller or use a third-party keyboard such as the Logitech K580. You can find the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet from the trusted Chrome resellers below.

We’re excited to get our hands on the Duet when it’s available for review but I’ll be reaching out to Lenovo to see if we can get the 10e tablet so that we can give an EDU-specific review. I think this Chromebook will have a huge impact on the classroom and I’m looking forward to seeing more OEMs jump on this bandwagon.