One of the best new Chromebooks of 2023 is only $269 right now

If you’ve been on the lookout for a budget-friendly, speedy Chromebook without too many caveats, your search might be over. The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i, originally priced at $349, is now available for just $269 at Best Buy right now, and at that sort of price, this device is an absolute steal that redefines what an affordable Chromebook looks like.

Why the Flex 3i is special

The Flex 3i is part of the new wave of Intel Alder Lake-N Chromebooks that are setting new standards in the budget Chromebook market. With impressive benchmark scores – 46,000+ on Octane and around 140 on Speedometer 2.0 – it’s fast on paper and in real life, too. Whether you’re juggling multiple tabs, editing images, or streaming music, this Chromebook keeps up without breaking a sweat. Plus, it offers a solid 8-10 hour battery life, making it a reliable companion for your day-to-day tasks.

The Flex 3i is also a convertible Chromebook, meaning you can use it as a laptop or a tablet depending on your needs. Its 16:10 FHD+ screen with 300 nits of brightness is a joy to use, whether you’re at your desk or lounging on your couch; and the device is also incredibly portable, making it an ideal choice for those who are always on the go. And despite the small size, the port selection is solid, too, including a full-size HDMI port, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, and even a headphone/mic jack.

At its MSRP, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i is a fantastic device for the money. At $269, this is an unbeatable deal in the affordable Chromebook space. Its performance, versatility, and robust feature set make it a joy to use, so if you’re looking for a Chromebook that offers incredible bang for your buck, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer, though. This one’s only been on sale a couple times, and they’ve not lasted long.

