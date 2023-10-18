The fantastic Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i drops to all-time-low price of $179

For the better part of 2023, Chromebook deals have been pretty wild. But with the advent of Chromebook plus in the last month, it feels like discounts are even more aggressive as we find ourselves in the Q4 season. And this one we’re talking about today is one of the most aggressive deals we’ve seen all year.

Right now at Best Buy, you can snag one of my favorite Chromebooks of the year (the 12-inch convertible Lenovo Flex 3i) for only $179 – a massive $170 price reduction off of the already-low MSRP of $349 this Chromebook usually retails for. That’s well below $200 for a fast, well-built Chromebook with a 300 nit 16:10 FHD IPS screen.

In my review of this device, I was so impressed by both the solid build quality and the screen on this device. The 12th-gen Intel N100 processor didn’t disappoint, either, becoming the first generation of Intel’s small-core CPUs that don’t hamper the Chromebook experience one bit. Though not a device in line to get the Chromebook Plus upgrade, the Flex 3i could get a future release with the required 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to easily make the cut.

For this model, however, you’re looking at a device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage: neither of which really hampered the overall experience for me. Sure, opening dozens of tabs and multiple virtual desks will bottleneck that 4GB of RAM, but keeping things relatively in check makes for a smooth experience with solid, all-day battery life.

And frankly, I’m just shocked that this device is discounted so steeply. When it debuted at $349, I figured there wouldn’t be much room to drop the price from there. We’ve seen $70 discounts on it here and there, and I really thought that would be the limit. For $179, you cannot go wrong with this one. Trust me, you’ll love using it – especially at this sort of deep discount. But don’t wait too long: when prices dip this low, they don’t tend to last.

Newsletter Signup