Get it while you can, Lenovo’s 128GB Chromebook Duet is back in stock

As much as I had hoped that Chromebook inventories would return to some form of normalcy by now, I knew in my gut that it probably wasn’t going to happen. The demand for decent and affordable hardware is just as high now as it was when the pandemic started. Import delays, slowed production and a slew of other factors have devastated PC availability. The demand for back-to-school and WFH devices has hit Chromebooks especially hard. Finding a Chrome OS device that’s actually worth spending your money on is a struggle but fear not, there’s hope.

For whatever reason, Best Buy appears to have a steady pipeline of Lenovo’s 128GB Chromebook Duet tablet. While the retailer sells out within a couple of days of the 2-in-1 being listed, it’s usually just a week or so before they’re back in stock. There’s no way to know how many Duets Best Buy has in stock but you can get one as quickly as tomorrow if you want to pay for expedited shipping. This model is $10 more than the one listed on Lenovo’s site but there are two advantages to Best Buy’s version. First, it has double the storage. As a Chromebook, the 64GB model is ample to handle online school work but the 128GB will come in very handy if your kids use the device as an Android tablet. That’s exactly what my kids do and let me tell you, Android apps will eat up your storage faster than you can blink. Second, Lenovo is already sold out of the 64GB model. The only place you’ll find that configuration at the moment is third-party sellers that are listing it for well over $300.

Anyway, I would expect the Lenovo Chromebook Duet to sell out at Best Buy before the end of the day. If you’ve been on the fence or just need to get a good Chromebook right now, this is your change and don’t forget, you can get the Lenovo USI stylus for your Duet directly from Lenovo for less than $40 right now. Check it out at the links below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best BuyLenovo USI Stylus