The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is down to its lowest price ever

I said it in my review and I’ll say it again: for my use case, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is my personal favorite Chromebook tablet ever made. Though its size and form factor may not make it the right fit for everyone, there’s simply no denying the benefits included in Lenovo’s large, OLED-screen-toting ChromeOS tablet.

I even grabbed it off the shelf to write this post simply because I enjoy using it so much. As soon as I opened it up after a very long period of inactivity, it came right to life and was still sitting at around 70% battery. After plugging it in and doing a few quick tasks to get up and running on this Chromebook, I’m already nearing 100% charge and I know full well that if I came off the charger for the rest of the day, I’d be fine. And maybe even into tomorrow, too.

We have to quickly mention the star of the show with this one: the 13.3-inch OLED screen. It’s just so gorgeous and colorful that it makes everything you do look better. The brightness is great, the viewing angles are perfect, and the aspect ratio feels natural in desktop mode where I tend to use it most of the time.

It’s a tablet, so thin bezels, a light carry weight and a slim silhouette are all here, too, making this Chromebook look modern and slick on the desk and easy to hold in the hands. While I don’t think a 13.3-inch, 16:9 tablet is the best form factor in the world, it is surprisingly easy to use as a tablet and great at gaming and watching videos with its quad speaker setup.

Inside there’s the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so things hum along quite nicely even when I have a few desks, multiple apps, and lots of windows up and running. Seriously, working from it this morning has only cemented the fact that this tablet is easily my overall favorite in the ChromeOS ecosystem right now.

On sale for $349 right now

So, naturally, when a device I enjoy this much drops to its lowest price ever, I have to let you all know! Right now, over at Best Buy, you can snag the Duet 5 for the lowest price we’ve ever seen on sale: $349. That’s a whopping $150 off! Granted, there was a Snapdragon Insider deal a few weeks ago, but that required some extra steps and for you to belong to the email group prior to the deal happening.

This time around, there are no caveats or extra steps. Just head over to Best Buy, throw it in your cart, and enjoy it when it arrives. I can guarantee you’ll get far more worth out of this tablet than the $349 price tag would allude to. With the quality build, gorgeous screen, quad speakers and the keyboard cover/stand in the box, this Chromebook deal is a hard one to beat. But it won’t last long. Grab it at this price while you can!

