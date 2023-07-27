Both excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablets are on sale now for Back to School

If you’ve been eyeing one of the two only real options in the Chromebook tablet market, today could be your lucky day. Right now as part of their Back to School Deals, Best Buy has both the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 on sale for up to $130 off retail. Both of these ChromeOS tablets are capable, portable, and well-crafted: perfect for personal, education, or professional needs. And though they are both excellent devices, if you are looking for a productive tablet, you’ll want to note the differences between the two. For a deeper dive into that, we’ve dropped a video at the end of the post you can watch if you like.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Usually priced at $499, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is now available for just $369! That’s right; you can now save a whopping $130 on this 13.3-inch, laptop-like tablet. With the large, OLED screen and small bezels, this tablet feels very much like a standard Chrombook with the keyboard attached. It also boasts the most ridiculous battery life we’ve seen on a ChromeOS device, letting you use it for hours on end without needing to charge.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

The Duet 3 and the Duet 5 share the same processor, so the performance and battery life are similar between the two. The Duet 3 simply brings it all down to a smaller size and cuts the RAM in half. Technically, that means the Duet 5 is a bit of a better performer, but for day-to-day tasks, I never noticed a difference in the two.

The Duet 3 also gives you a 16:10 aspect ratio, and with it only being 11-inches, it makes tablet activities far better than the 16:9 13.3-inch Duet 5. And Lenovo’s improvements on the kickstand and keyboard this time around with the Duet 3 are noticeable. Productivity tasks are pretty enjoyable for a smaller tablet, and I’ve used it to get work done on the go many times since it debuted. And with it being $100 off right now, that means you can grab this device for only $279.

While I do think there are some great tablets on the way, they may not make it by year’s end, so that means the best detachable ChromeOS devices you can buy right now are these two tablets from Lenovo. I think we’re all ready to see what the next generation of both of these devices looks like, but don’t let that sort of forecasting cause you to miss two excellent Chromebooks that are available now and deeply discounted. Oh, and both devices are good to get updates until June of 2030, so you’re covered there, too!

