Lenovo’s rugged Chromebook 10e tablet is available in the UK with the keyboard

Chromebook availability is at best limited outside of the United States. Therefore, it always brings me a sense of satisfaction when I can share a product listing for a good Chromebook that’s available to our Chromies in other parts of the world. While we are anticipating Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet to arrive in a wide range of markets across the globe, it now appears that the rugged variant of the popular tablet is available in the UK and it’s priced to move.

Here in the states, the Duet’s rugged sibling retails for $269 but you can get one for $239 in Lenovo’s website at the moment. However, it does not come with the keyboard and to the best of my knowledge, there is currently no place to purchase one. In the UK, third-party reseller Ballicom has the Chromebook 10e listed for 212 GBP before Vat and it INCLUDES the trackpad-less keyboard. That’s roughly $261 USD which makes it a killer deal especially when you consider Chromebook pricing in the UK is normally quite inflated. This listing was sent to me by Gary N. who said the standard shipping from Ballicom placed his new Lenovo tablet in his hands in just one business day. Not too shabby. I know a lot of people are waiting to get their hands on the Duet but believe me, for the little ones or perhaps the employee on the go, the rugged 10e is a great option. If you are across the pond, you can find the Ballicom listing at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet UK