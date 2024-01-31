Leaks of the Pixel 8a box confirm minor design changes

The Pixel leak train continues to roll on! After leaks last week revealed a possible new iPhone-esque design for the Pixel 9, we now have a first look at the Pixel 8a, well the box, at least. Thanks to a photo of the Pixel 8a’s retail packaging, spotted on X by @chunvn8888 via 9to5Google, we now have a good look at the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google.

There have been some previous leaks of the Pixel 8a, including photos of a blue variant back in September and some renders in October, but this packaging looks legitimate and could be our first look at official Google images of the device. The box also confirms the “Pixel 8a” name (to no one’s surprise) and gives us one new piece of information in the form of a model number, which is G6GPR.

The main thing we get from these photos is a confirmation of a few minor design changes. The images highlight a minimally raised camera bar that intriguingly does not connect to the phone’s frame. This design choice gives the Pixel 8a a unique aesthetic but could also raise questions about the durability and feel of the device. Another notable change is in the corner curvature, which appears to be more extreme than the more boxy corners of the Pixel 8.

Although we don’t get any new specs in this leak, we know from previous renders that the Pixel 8a could feature a 6.1-inch screen, making it slightly taller than the 7a. This adjustment in dimensions could indicate Google’s attempt to balance screen real estate with ergonomics which would be nice, but we will have to wait and see how it feels in the hand.

As for the launch of the Pixel 8a, Google has historically timed the launch of its A-series phones around I/O in May. If this pattern holds, we’re a few months away from the official unveiling of the Pixel 8a. But one of the most burning questions remains unanswered: the price. The 7a launched at an elevated price of $499, so it’s uncertain whether Google will maintain this pricing strategy or adjust it for the Pixel 8a. We will certainly keep an eye out for additional details and leaks so stay tuned.

