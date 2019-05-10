Last Minute Mother’s Day Chromebook Deals

Ah, Mother’s Day. That wonderful occasion when we take a few moments to thank the woman who put up with our shenanigans for, in some cases, decades. Or perhaps, like me, you get the opportunity to tell your wife “thank you” for being an awesome mom and stopping your son from eating that piece of petrified string cheese he just found in the couch.

Whatever the reason, to all you amazing moms out there, we say thank you.

If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for good ole mom, we’ve got some last minute deals that could score you some serious brownie points come Sunday and secure your place as “the good sibling.” Seriously though, what mom wouldn’t love a shiny new Chromebook? So, here are a few that might make her day.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 & C330

If you’re looking for a budget device that’s still a capable little daily driver, Lenovo’s latest Media-Tek-powered devices are enjoying a healthy discount on Amazon. The S330 14″ clamshell and the C330 11.6″ convertible both handle Android Apps well and can even use Linux apps if you are so inclined.

Both devices come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 14″ FHD S330 is regularly priced around $290 but is on sale for a cool $219.99 while the C330 has been reduced to $249 but you get the advantage of a touch display and 2-in-1 form factor.

HP Chromebook x360 14

If you really want to show your mum how much you appreciate her, we have some premium deals starting with the HP x360 14. Not quite the $399 deal from a while back but you can grab the Core i3, 8GB/64GB beauty from Amazon for $529 right now and that’s still a great price on this Chromebook.

You may not be able to get it before Sunday in most markets but one day belated is worth the wait for a nice Chromebook. Right?

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo is still slingin’ deals on the Core i5 models of the Yoga Chromebook and they’re throwing in some extra savings for Mother’s Day. You can grab the 4K UHD Yoga for $765 and get that crisp, super high-res display, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or snag the FHD model for only $594.

Additionally, Rakuten is celebrating their birthday and offering a whopping 15% cash back when you shop certain products from Lenovo. So, if you’re headed over there, don’t forget to sign up for the savings with Ebates.

Samsung

You can pretty much take your pick on this one. Samsung is offering up to $100 off some of their best models at the moment. From the original Chromebook Plus to the more powerful Core m3, you can save 4 models of the Samsung Chromebook Plus and get a device you’ll be proud to give to mom.

ASUS Chromebook C434

It’s still too close to call on which is the better value but the 4GB version of ASUS’ latest flagship is on sale at Amazon for $529. If you haven’t checked out Robby’s review, I highly recommend giving it a listen so you can see why we feel this could be the best device of 2019.

It’s only $40 off but it’s a brand new device that just hit the market and it is gorgeous. Your mom will thank you.