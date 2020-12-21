Last-minute deals on 3 great Chromebooks

The big day is almost here. I just under a week, many will be tearing into new toys, clothes, tech, and more. If you’re looking for a last-minute Chromebook or just a new device for yourself, Best Buy has brought back deals on three of our favorite laptops of 2020. These aren’t the absolute best deals we’ve seen on these three Chromebooks but we strongly feel that all of them are solid purchases even at or near MSRP. Here’s the rundown of the discounts.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

You won’t find many Chromebooks in this niche but even you could, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is as unique as it is incredible. It features one of the brightest displays you can find on a Chrome OS device and it offers up the portability of a tablet while giving you the full capabilities of a laptop thanks to its detachable keyboard. If you’re looking for a great secondary device or maybe just a Chromebook around the house, the Duet is just about perfect. Normally $299, Best Buy has the 128GB version on sale for $249.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The best Chromebook of 2020 in our opinion, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best value around when you compare specs to dollars. Regularly $629, this premium convertible gives you a 10th Gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM and an ample 128GB of storage. You get that bright 3:2 display that is compatible with the USI stylus of your choice and the Spin 713 comes with just about everything else you’d expect from a premium Chromebook sans a fingerprint sensor. Right now, you can pick up the Spin 713 and save $80. If you want the best premium experience and the best value available, this is it.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP’s latest flagship for consumers isn’t quite as premium or powerful as the Acer but it offers more than enough horsepower for the average consumer. The x360 14c features the 10th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and a respectable 64GB of storage. At it’s retail price of $629, it’s impossible to not recommend the Acer over the HP. That said, you can pick up HP’s premium 2-in-1 for only $449 at the moment and that makes it worth considering if you want a flagship device under $500.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy

Best Chromebooks of 2020