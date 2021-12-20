Last-minute Chromebook deals just in time for Christmas

With just a little over a week left to get some Christmas shopping done, we’ve dug up a few Chromebook deals to help you finish off your shopping list. Whether you’re shopping for someone else, or you’re treating yourself to a new laptop, there are still some great deals to be had and you can have these devices wrapped and under the tree just in time for Christmas. I’ll keep this brief because I still have some shopping to do myself and time is running out. Here we go.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

The OG premium convertible from Samsung is back on sale again and you can pick it up in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey for only $599. That’s a $400 discount and it makes this sleek 2-in-1 well worth your time and money. You can pick it up from Best Buy or Samsung but I recommend the latter because you can also score an extra 10% cashback when you use your free Rakuten account at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The second iteration of the Comet Lake-powered Galaxy, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 pares down some of the features while keeping most of the premium-esque features that users look for in a new Chromebook. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3″ QLED display, Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a very respectable 128GB of storage. You don’t get a fingerprints sensor or the garaged stylus but the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still a powerful, eye-catching 2-in-1 that’s worth buying when it’s on sale. Right now, you can pick up the Core i3 model from Samsung or Best Buy for only $549 which is a savings of $150. You can also pick up that 10% cashback if you shop with Rakuten on Samsung’s website.

HP Chromebook x2 11

The first Qualcomm tablet to hit the market this year, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is a formidable 11″ detachable that’s lightweight and has a beautiful display. At the MSRP of $599, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is a bit of a touch sell as it would be difficult to make this tablet your primary device. That said, you can pick up the HP Chromebook x2 11 at Best Buy right now and save $200. For someone wanting a great tablet-first device for content consumption, $399 is a solid deal on this Chromebook. You can pick it up in Shade Grey or Night Teal and have it as early as tomorrow and just in time to put it under the tree.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

One of our best Chromebooks of 2021, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 brings an upgraded 11th Gen Intel processor, Iris Xe graphics, plenty of RAM and storage, and that beautiful 3:2 400 nit display. The premium Chromebook space is starting to get a bit more crowded buy the Acer Spin 713 still holds a spot as one of the best models out there from a feature/value perspective. Normally $699, you can pick up this all-aluminum 2-in1 for only $599 at Best Buy.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021 model)

Samsung Chromebook 4+

If you need a large-screen Chromebook but aren’t looking to spend $400-$500, Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ is a decent choice. This Chromebook is about as basic as it gets but you get a 15.6″ FullHD display, a good array of ports, and a generous 128GB of storage. For a student or someone working from home that just needs a basic portal to the web, this would be a good option and it is on sale for only $259 at Samsung and Best Buy.

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP’s 14″ convertible Chromebook is generally considered a direct competitor to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. With similar specs, the aluminum 2-in-1 offers up some great features such as a fingerprint sensor and one of the best builds on the market in this price range. The screen is a bit of a letdown at 250 nits but it’s still a pleasure to use if you are in the proper lighting environments. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM is powerful enough to handy most any task and can even chew through Linux application if you happen to use them.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

Robby recently unboxed the unusually named Galaxy Chromebook Go and while it isn’t a “premium” device, it does stand out in the budget department. If for no other reasons than the name and the aesthetic, the 14″ clamshell that bears the Galaxy name certainly gives you the Samsung feels when you cast your eyes on its two-tone black and silver chassis. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Chromebook Go has very good speakers and this budget-friendly device is perfect as an around-the-house laptop or even a secondary device for toting around town. Right now, you can pick up the Galaxy Chromebook Go and save $70 plus that extra 10% back from Rakuten.

That’s our roundup for today. All of these devices are in-stock, shipping, and should make it to your doorstep by Christmas. On top of that, every device on this list will save you a decent chuck of changs and who doesn’t love saving money, right?