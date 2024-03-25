Last chance to score the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $349 [U: it’s gone]

UPDATE 11:30am – This deal is now gone. While it is true that deals come and go on Chromebooks across the board, we never really know when they will return. With the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, I feel quite confident in the fact that the deal that was here last week – $150 off – will return again. At Best Buy for now, however, it is back to regular price. However, there’s still a way to take advantage of this deal at least for a little while longer.

Lenovo’s website, Best Buy pickup

Over at Lenovo’s website right now, the Duet 5 is still just $349, but we’ve seen this happen many times before. As a matter of fact, as I’m writing this post, I’ve been checking the sale price to make sure it hasn’t yet disappeared. For now, all the way through checkout, you can still get the Duet 5 at the discounted rate.

In the past, I’ve sat down to share a post like this and by the time I publish it, the deal has evaporated. So, in that spirit, I’m not going to spend a ton of time telling you why this tablet is still so great to use because of its 13.3-inch OLED screen, thin and sturdy build quality, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And we won’t rehash the stellar battery life, either. If you want more details, watch the video above.

But, if you just want to go get this deal before it goes away, hit that button up there and claim your Duet 5 at $349 before time runs out. I can promise you this: with these savings, you are going to love this tablet. But don’t wait on this one. If history serves, you don’t have long.

