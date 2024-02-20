Next Level Gaming

Last chance to save $150 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Last chance to save $150 on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

This morning, it looks like most of the deals on Chromebooks that were happening last week and through the weekend finally ended. We’re updating our daily deals page accordingly, and those of you that have maybe been paying attention to a particularly good deal on the Lenovo Chromeboo Duet 5 might still have a bit of hope left if you went to Best Buy to take advantage of the savings and came up empty.

While getting the daily deals together and seeing the Duet 5 deal disappear from Best Buy, I looked at Lenovo’s site and noticed it was still there. After refreshing the screen multiple times (I’ve been burned by page cache on this stuff before), I verified Lenovo still has the Duet 5 on sale for $349.99 and it is eligible for Best Buy pickup. Easy, right?

If you’ve been looking at this tablet and wondering whether or not to take the plunge, let me put your mind at ease. Without doubt, this has been one of the most popular Chromebooks we’ve ever seen. And that’s for a bunch of good reasons. The OLED screen, the thin and sturdy build quality, the solid internals (Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage), insane battery life and keyboard in the box make this an enticing, detachable Chromebook on any day. At $150 off, it’s one of the best deals around.

But I’m not kidding when I say go get it now if you are thinking about it. Sure, this one goes on sale a lot, but you never know when the price will go back down again. And in cases like today, we see Lenovo’s store mirror deals from Best Buy frequently, so the $150 off could disappear at any moment.

