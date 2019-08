Later today, we will get our next look at Google’s new streaming game platform Stadia. The latest “Connect” event is set to focus heavily on the games and we’re taking a break from the Chrome OS grind to see what’s new. Won’t you join us?

We’ll be hanging out on Twitter and doing a little play-by-play and we’d love to hear your thoughts. You can watch the live stream here and comment below. Hit us up on Twitter at ChromeUnboxed and we’ll see you in a bit.

Stadia Connect Live Stream

Chrome Unboxed on Twitter

Tweets by chromeunboxed