It’s official: say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

We’ve been talking about ‘Xol’ quite a bit over the past few months and I’ve plainly referred to it as the Galaxy Chromebook Plus on many occasions. In my head, this upcoming Chromebook simply couldn’t be called anything else, right? In what world would it make any sense whatsoever for Samsung to ship their first Chromebook Plus model and not use this name?

Turns out, I was spot on, and now only days before we fully expect to see it in New York at Google’s next Chromebook Showcase, we have rock-solid proof that this new device will in fact be called the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus.

As a device that stands to mark Samsung finally, legitimately getting back in the Chromebook game, I’m so happy to see this. There were a few doubts that have crept in over the past few weeks that they would go with some other off-the-wall name, but Samsung stuck the landing on this, and I can only hope that when we likely get to see in in the flesh next week, they’ll similarly stick the landing on the execution of the build.

As you can see, over at cros.tech and the Chromium Dash site, Samsung has gone ahead and moved forward with getting their latest Chromebook listed in the ChromeOS recovery database. And up there in big, bold print is the marketing name we were hoping for!

Little else is revealed with this new info, but a few things are confirmed with the listing on Chromium Dash. Mainly, we can now see that the Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be running on the Raptor Lake Refresh SoCs (in a similar family with devices like the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE) and will most definitely be clamshell.

Again, we’ve known this stuff for a bit, but it’s always fun to see our work validated around here before a press briefing. I’m actually compiling a post of all the things we now know about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus that I’ll be publishing later today, so if you are as excited for this new Chromebook as I am, be sure to get subscribed to the newsletter below, or even better, join our Chrome Unboxed Plus community to discuss things further with a bunch of folks who love this stuff the same way Joe and I do.

