It looks like the first Pixel update of the year is rolling out today

The first Pixel update of the new year is fashionably late, but still here within a realistic time frame for an update delivered on the heels of a few holidays. Verizon has officially announced that the January 2025 security patch is beginning its rollout today, January 7th, and as usual, the update includes the latest Android Security Patch Level (January 7, 2025) and carries software version AP4A.250105.002 across all supported Pixel devices. However, there are a few device-specific fixes worth noting this time around.

The timing of this update across other carriers and unlocked devices could vary a bit, but the past track record would indicate that everyone should start seeing the latest builds in the next few days for sure. Here’s what to expect from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 series; note that the Pixel 6 and 7 series will receive the latest security patch with no additional fixes or features.

Pixel launcher fixes

This Pixel Launcher fix should resolve the issue where light and dark themed icons were reversed. While many users found a workaround by manually switching Dynamic Color themes, it’s good to see Google officially addressing the bug introduced with Android 15 QPR1 last month.

Pixel 9 series updates

The list for all Pixel phone updates is pretty short, but here’s what’s on the way in terms of fixes and corrections for the latest Pixels from Google:

Audio: Addresses an audio delay and stability issue when using certain apps.

Addresses a camera stability issue when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions. Display and Graphics: Addresses an issue with flashing lines on the screen in certain conditions.

Pixel 8 series upadates

Addresses an audio delay and stability issue when using certain apps. User Interface: Addresses a Pixel Launcher themed icon color display issue in certain conditions.

Finally, Google announced yesterday that the Pixel 4a will receive one final update as part of a Battery Performance Program. This update is expected to start rolling out tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8th. The January 2025 Pixel OTA should begin its rollout later today following Google’s official announcement.