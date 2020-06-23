Attack of the Tiger Lake boards: more new Chromebooks in development

Of all the boards and types of Chromebooks we are currently tracking, the fastest-growing group easily belongs to the ‘Volteer’ family of devices. These Chromebooks will have some very interesting tools at their disposal like 10nm Intel chips, a far more powerful Xe GPU built in, and better battery life. With the jumps in connectivity we’re currently experiencing in the current ‘Hatch’-based 10th-gen Intel-powered Chromebooks, these newer Tiger Lake devices will continue that trend and add a very nice boost in overall graphics performance.

While we’re pretty excited for this next generation of Chromebooks, we’re also pumping the brakes a bit knowing that we won’t likely see any of these devices until late 2020 or into 2021 most likely. With that being said, we’re continuing to add to the list today, bringing the total device list to 9 in the ‘Volteer’ family. That’s still a bit behind the ‘Hatch’ lineup we’re beginning to see flesh itself out in devices like the new Acer Spin 713, but ‘Volteer’ and it’s offspring are just getting started.

Today’s additions are ‘Voxel’ and ‘Trondo’ and, like other Intel-based Chromebooks we track, there’s not a ton we can gather about their configurations this early on. What is clear with this growing list of Chromebooks is the fact that it seems most manufacturers are on board with the next step in Intel-powered Chrome OS development. We can feel confident that companies like Lenovo, Dell, HP, ASUS, Samsung, and Acer all likely have a plan to release one of these new devices, and we’re excited about what we’ll see when they do.

