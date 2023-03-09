In a bit of a twist, a new color is on the way for Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series

It isn’t very often we see new colors for accessories long after they’ve hit the market. From time to time, we see new phones launch and then get an additional color a few months into their life cycle, but even that is pretty rare. For earbuds especially, this just isn’t something we see that often.

However, according to a new leak by noted leaker Kuba Wojciechowski over on Twitter, it looks like we’re in for just that. According to the leaked info, a new Sky Blue color is on the way for not only the Pixel Buds Pro, but for the Pixel Buds A-Series as well.

Leak: Pixel Buds A in a brand-new "sky blue" colourway pic.twitter.com/Gpv7Edyxkv — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023

While I guess I can understand the more-recent Pixel Buds Pro getting a paint job refresh, the Pixel Buds A-Series are quite a bit longer in the tooth and I have to admit, a new color at this stage is a huge surprise to me. Generally, the colors for things like earbuds are announced at launch and then they stay stagnant through the life of the product.

There are a couple things to note with this. For one, this seems to indicate that Google has no intention of updating the Pixel Buds Pro or A-Series anytime soon. Though there won’t be any new hardware features with the new colors on the way, a brand new look for both of these earbuds would definitely indicate that Google sees quite a bit of life still left in both of these accessories at this point.

Second, this color seems to be on the way to compliment the impending release of the Pixel 7a that Wojciechowski also says will have an Arctic Blue color option. Additionally, it looks pretty likely that this new color will arrive with the Pixle 7a at Google I/O 2023, scheduled for May 10th.

It’s all an interesting turn for both of these earbuds and a hopeful sign that Google feels confident enough about their current TWS solution that they’re going to continue updating and expanding on them instead of quickly trying to introduce something else. If you are a current Pixel Buds Pro or A-Series owner, that’s pretty encouraging news.

