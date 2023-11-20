I’m shocked that these two sub-$200 Chromebook deals are still going

It truly is the shopping season, ladies and gentlemen. Two absurd Chromebook deals from last week that I was convinced wouldn’t make it through the weekend are both still in play and still absolutely unreal. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook and the Flex 3i Chromebook are both slashed down below $200 and, depending on what you’re looking for, both a fantastic pickup as a gift or even for yourself.

The Lenovo Slim 3

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is one of my favorite affordable Chromebooks of 2023. With a superb build quality (despite being all plastic) and a shockingly great screen at this price point, the Slim 3 feels far nicer than its price tag the moment you open the lid.

And inside, the impressively-long life battery is excellent thanks to the power-sipping MediaTek Kompanio 520. Paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, this device is swift enough for most tasks even if it isn’t the fastest Chromebook around. The addition of upward-firing speakers and a decent keyboard/trackpad make this Chromebook a steal at its MSRP and a ridiculous value at the current price: just $149!!

The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook

This little device has been on the radar for almost a year, and it is still impressing me to this day. Lenovo has made a Flex 3 Chromebook for many years, but there’s something special about this one. With a far higher attention to detail, better build quality and a knockout 16:10 FHD screen for this price point, the Lenovo Flex 3i is already a great purchase at full price.

You simply don’t see convertible laptops with solid chassis, 300 nit IPS screens, solid I/O, and speedy internals (Intel’s small-core N100 delivers) dip down to prices this low. And when you do, you snap one up quickly! Like the Slim 3 mentioned above, this device is a silly value at just $179 and at this sort of price, I can guarantee you’ll love the experience.

