Illuminate Your Smart Home Game With This Killer Deal From Best Buy

Smart Bulbs have come a long way in the few short years they’ve been on the market. Philips, an industry leader in healthcare technology, lighting and more has become a household name in the smart lighting industry and thanks to this killer deal from Best Buy, you can score their Smart Bulb starter kit and two Google Home Minis and save $128.

The Philips Hue starter kit includes four A19 multicolor LED bulbs that offer 16 million colors and works with your Google Assistant as well as Alexa and Apple Homekit. Also included is the Hue Bridge which will connect and control up to 50 Philips Smart Bulbs. (This Bridge is necessary to use the bulb which is a sore spot for a lot of users but it is what it is.)

The Hue starter kit retails for $199 but Best Buy is pairing the Smart Bulbs with two Google Home Mini smart speakers and you can get the entire package for $169.99. That’s a $298 value and you’re getting some of the best smart bulbs on the market AND two versatile Assistant-enable smart speakers that can do a lot more than just control your lights.

You can order online or check out your local Best Buy to see what’s in stock but I wouldn’t wait too long. This sale ends May 4 or while supplies last. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the savings on some great Chromebooks like the HP x360 14, Dell Inspiron and more.