I’d like the new Chromebook Quick Insert key a lot more if it did this one thing

I’ve been reviewing the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for the past couple weeks (review coming very, very soon), and one of the big, new features this Chromebook shipped with is the inclusion of the new Quick Insert key up where the Launcher key used to be. It’s a big change I’ve talked about at length before, so I won’t get into all that again. Just know that this keyboard change is an acquired taste that even the longest-standing Chromebook fan can actually adapt to.

But the more I use Quick Insert, the more I realize that there’s one feature addition I would absolutely love to see included in it: a simple app launcher search. After all, Quick Insert already carries with it all the ability it needs to search across multiple surfaces; would searching apps on your device be that big of a leap?

advertisement

Quick Insert when not clicked into a text field

With it being in the spot formerly occupied by the Launcher Key on the Galaxy Chromebook Plus (and likely other, new Chromebooks moving forward), I think this sort of functionality only makes sense. Sure, I know the idea is to search for things to actually insert, but even when not in a text field, Quick Insert still at least shows up and gives me the ability to search Drive and my Files without being able to necessarily insert anything anywhere.

All I’m asking for is the ability to search my apps in that mix. At the moment, if I open up Quick Insert when not in a place I can insert anything, I can still click on things I search for and they open up. If I could search for my Camera app, for instance, I could simply hit Quick Insert, start typing “camera” and click the app. You know, like I used to do with the Launcher key?

advertisement

I think this addition would truly lessen the friction I still feel from time to time using the Galaxy Chromebook Plus even after a couple weeks. I can get used to new shortcuts for things like switching Virtual Desks and delete without too much fuss. But getting used to hitting my Launcher key down on the bottom row to quickly launch an app has been odd, and this transition would feel so much simpler if I could simply launch apps from Quick Insert, too. Just a thought, Google.