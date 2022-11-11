Don’t miss this huge sale on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

When it comes to ChromeOS tablets worth buying, Lenovo pretty much has a corner on the market. If you’re looking for productivity, Lenovo’s larger Chromebook Duet is going to be your best choice. With a saucy 13.3″ OLED display and 8GB of RAM, the oversized 2-in-1 has just enough chutzpah to pull double duty as a great tablet and a mid-range productivity machine. That said, you’ll want to defer to the smaller Duet 3 if you’re really wanting a true tablet experience.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features the same second-gen Snapdragon 7c processor as its larger sibling but pares down the chassis to a wieldable 10.95″ chassis. If you still need that extra horsepower that 8GB of RAM gets you, you can pick up that particular model of the Duet 3 directly from Lenovo but it’s going to cost you $429. For that much, you might as well get the Duet 5 for $499 and get that beautiful OLED screen. That’s just my opinion. You do you.

If you simply need a small, versatile tablet to tote around or perhaps use around the house, the 4GB/128Gb version of the Duet 3 from Best Buy is as solid as it gets. For the retail price of $379, the Duet 3 Chromebook may be a bit too pricey to pick up just as a secondary device but I have some great news. Best Buy has once again slashed the price of the tiny sleek ChromeOS tablet down to an all-time low of $249. That’s $50 cheaper than the first-gen Duet tablet and you’re getting an exponentially better device.

This model does have one caveat. If you're looking to pick up a stylus for your new tablet, you'll have to get one with the newer USI 2.0. Thankfully, Lenovo already offers a USI 2.0 stylus and you can frequently pick it up on sale for only $40. You can find the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook over at Best Buy via the link below.