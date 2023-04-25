HP’s latest 12th Gen Chromebook x360 is already on sale

Just under a month ago, HP quietly released the latest version of the company’s popular Chromebook x360 14c. The device just showed up on Best Buy’s website with no fanfare or even announcement from HP. Given the fact that HP had just unveiled the ultra-premium Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, this wasn’t much of a surprise. Over the years, the x360 14 has undergone minor upgrades and iterations but it has always been built around a 1080P screen that’s powered buy the latest Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The 2023 model stuck with that theme with the only notable change apart from the processor being the switch from 16:9 to a 16:10 WUXGA display. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the latest Chromebook x360 14c is a solid upgrade that retains its $699 price tag. Once again, our only real gripe with this Chromebook is that HP seems content using a 250 nit display. If it were merely 50 nits brighter, this Chromebook would be much easier to recommend at $700. That said, when you can pick up the 340 nit Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with an i5 processor for only $30 more, the HP takes second place every time.

Now, as Robby mentioned, these Chromebooks at Best Buy enjoy frequent, significant discounts. It is not unusual to see the Spin 714 or HP x360 14c reduced by $100 or more on a regular basis. With last year’s 11th Gen Chromebook x360 14c still available, I didn’t expect to see the 12th Gen model on sale any time soon but, I was wrong.

This morning, the 16:10 ChromeOS 2-in-1 experienced its first discount and it’s a massive one. Right now, you can pick up the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c and save a whopping $200. That brings the price all the way down to $499 which is absolutely ridiculous for a laptop this new with this many features. You get the build quality we know and love along with the 12th Gen internals, a 16:10 display, solid speakers and a built-in fingerprint sensor. For $499, it is much easier to forgive the lackluster display and at the end of the day, price determines value. At this price, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is an exceptional value. Grab one from Best Buy below before this deal rides off into the sunset.