HP unleashes new Dragonfly Pro Chromebook with 1200 nit display and 8MP camera

Brace yourselves. We’re just getting started with day 2 of our coverage of CES 2023 and the floodgates are about to open. This morning we already have a very exciting new Chromebook to talk about and after that, we’ll be headed to hear about more new products that we’ll get into a little later today. For now, let’s get down to business and take a look at a new Chromebook from HP that comes bearing the very exclusive Dragonfly branding.

Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

The second Chromebook from HP to bear the honored Dragonfly name, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a clamshell device that is touting some “first-ever” features for ChromeOS that should appeal to the premium laptop crowd. We have every intention of getting our hands on this Chromebook before we leave so I’ll save my opinions and hopes for a later date. For now, let’s just run down what this new Dragonfly Chromebook has to offer.

Unlike the Elite Dragonfly that I am currently writing on, the Dragonfly Pro is a clamshell Chromebook but it does come with a touch display. That display is also one of the Dragonfly’s standout features. This 14-inch, 16:10 panel is rocking an eye-searing 1,200 nits of brightness. That will make it the brightest screen to ever adorn a Chromebook. The previous best being the rarely seen 1,000 nit version of the Elite Dragonfly. Directly above the display, HP has slapped in an 8MP webcam which will be another first for a ChromeOS clamshell.

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. That’s it. There doesn’t appear to be any other configurations and honestly, I love it. HP is targeting users that are “constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go.” These specs will ensure that there is absolutely nothing that you can’t do with this Chromebook.

Another interesting feature of the Dragonfly Pro is the port selection. You’ll find no USB-A ports, MicroSD slots, or an HDMI port. You may also notice that there is no 3.5mm audio jack. Instead, HP has equipped the Dragonfly Pro with four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. That means that fastest connections and transfers you can get on a Chromebook. It’s weird to see a Chromebook without a headphone jack but let’s be honest, most of us use Bluetooth. And speaking of Bluetooth, the Dragonfly Pro gives you the latest Bluetooth 5.2 as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6E for fast, reliable connectivity. Personally, I love the idea of four USB-C ports. I already carry a USB-C/A card reader in my bag so a MicroSD slot has never been a big selling point for me. Plus, a card reader is easier to replace than a failed SD slot on a laptop.

Anyway, that’s the all-new HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. As I said, we’ll get our hands on this new premium device soon and bring you our first impressions. The Dragonfly is slated for release in the spring but HP has not announced a starting price at this time. The Dragonfly will come in the single, aforementioned configuration and will be available in Ceramic White and Sparkling Black. Stay tuned for more coverage from CES 2023 live from Las Vegas.

