HP Pro C640 Chromebook unboxing and initial impressions

Without warning, the HP Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise landed in the office and we’ve decided to go in for a true first impressions unboxing. We first heard about this device in early May of 2020 and as it is a Chromebook clearly meant for enterprise-level deployment, we made our posts about it and just moved on. Enterprise devices are typically priced outside of the general consumers’ budget and aren’t historically ones that our core audience is terribly excited about.

Since this was a surprise delivery that we weren’t expecting, we figured a true unboxing was called for. Other than HP’s press event, we’ve had zero encounters with this Chromebook and weren’t even sure of what was in the box when it was dropped off. The HP Pro C640 comes in a wide variety of configurations, so it was anyone’s guess. Here’s a quick spec rundown if you don’t remember.

HP Pro C640 Chromebook key specs

10th-gen Intel Processor (up to Core i7)

8GB or 16GB or RAM

Up to 128GB or eMMC storage

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

Up to 1080p 14-inch IPS anti-glare touchscreen (250 nits)

Aluminum chassis

2x USB Type A

2x USB Type C

Micro SD card slot

Headphone/mic jack

MIL-STD 810H rated

Once inside, I did find that HP sent us the absolute top spec version of this Chromebook that contains a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You’ll note that I reported in the video that the starting price even for the low end configuration was far too high on HP’s website, but that has changed since I last looked and prices are more in line with consumer models of similar Chromebooks at this point. Changing the configuration to match the HP Chromebook x360 14c (FHD touchscreen, Core i3, 8GB RAM), for instance, put the price at $681 and far closer to the $629 asking price of the overall-better x360 14c.

Overall, the HP Pro C640 feels sturdy and with the MIL-STD testing, this Chromebook is built to take a beating without looking the part. The screen is nice (not amazing), the keyboard and trackpad are standard HP fare (meaning best in class) and the overall look and aesthetic is professional and attractive. With pricing of this device being far more realistic than it was a month ago when we looked, I think HP could have a hit on its hands in the enterprise sector. Factor in discounts on bulk pricing and existing relationships HP has with clients and you have a fine-looking Chromebook that could be in the hands of many professionals over the coming months. Keep an eye out for our full review coming soon.

