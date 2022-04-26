HP Dragonfly Chromebook gets a full landing page and promo hype video

The HP Dragonfly Chromebook is one of the first 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake devices we laid hands on back in January as CES 2022 was happening. It’s been months since we got to spend our few days with HP’s latest, greatest Chromebook, and I still think about it often. Between the size, the specs, and the build quality, the Dragonfly is still the Chromebook to beat in 2022 if you ask me. There will certainly be competitors, but HP is bringing the fire with this device and leaving little room for doubt that they are gunning to have the best Chromebook on offer in 2022.

A new landing page and promo video

We expect the HP Dragonfly Chromebook to officially arrive in both enterprise and consumer channels by the end of Q2, so it only makes sense that we’re now seeing more messaging from HP surrounding their impressive new device. Just a few weeks ago, we began seeing the Dragonfly Chromebook showing up in Google searches in the shopping category, but now we have a full-blown landing page that shows off not only this latest device from HP, but other enterprise-focused ChromeOS devices as well.

The goal of this new landing page is really to show off HP’s push for enterprise-ready ChromeOS devices. Sure, the Dragonfly is front-and-center and the cornerstone of the company’s current efforts in this space, but it needs to be clarified that this landing page isn’t just for the Dragonfly Chromebook: it is for other devices as well.

Chromebook Enterprise – reimagined Introducing the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise Made for when, how, and where you work with the simplicity of Chrome OS, and highly refined features to keep you engaged and connected. via the new HP + ChromeOS landing page

Clearly, however, the Dragonfly Chromebook is HP’s latest darling: and rightly so. With the very Google-inspired video above, it is easy to see this new Chromebook as the device that has it all. While this video is aimed squarely at the enterprise segment, this Chromebook will be a fantastic performer in the consumer space as well if/when the prices come down a bit.

Speaking of price, we reached out to HP for comment on some of the wacky pricing on the Dragonfly we’ve talked about before. It seems most people should look past the sticker price that HP has attached to this new Chromebook in their store. Just like with the Elite c1030 Chromebook before it, the prices in this setting are quite elevated. As an example, the Elite c1030 Chromebook is MSRP $949 (on sale many times for hundreds less) for the Core i5 version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Go to HP’s enterprise store and you’ll find the similarly-spec’d version of the exact same Chromebook to get a $2000 price tag.

According to Alex Thatcher – Director, Cloud Clients at HP – most of these types of devices will be sold through channel partners in the coming weeks and we’ll see lower-priced options for the Dragonfly Chromebook when that happens. So, if you are a consumer looking for what could go down as the best overall Chromebook of 2022, I’d wait until a store like Best Buy actually posts a listing for the Dragonfly hopefully some time in May or June. I’d imagine we’ll see a $999 model with either the Core i3 or Core i5, the 400 nit standard screen, and all the other fantastic bells and whistles the Dragonfly comes with. A device as good as this one demands that sort of price tag, sure, but not $2000.

If you can’t tell, we’re very excited to get one of these units back in the office again. With the great build, great speakers, haptic trackpad, beautiful screen, fantastic keyboard, fast internals and attractive design, the Dragonfly Chromebook is one of those devices that makes you wonder if we may finally get a Chromebook without any real, glaring flaws. We’ll hold that opinion for the actual review, but this landing page and video have us very, very excited all over again, and we can’t wait to review the Dragonfly Chromebook in the coming weeks.