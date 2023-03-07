HP’s still-relevant, still-excellent Chromebook x360 14c is $200 off right now

When we first got hands on the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c, I knew it was a great Chromebook; but I didn’t quite realize the longevity and relevance it would hold for the months to come. Since the fall of 2021, the x360 14c has quietly become one of the easiest suggestion to those looking for a great Chromebook with a solid build quality, quick internals, and a premium feel on a budget.

While I still think HP owes us an updated version of this Chromebook, I think it should 100% stick to the formula it has used for the past two iterations of this Chromebook, changing small things here and there where needed, but largely leaving the basic build of the device the same from one iteration to the next. We even made a video about buying the correct x360 14c because the older model and the newer, 11th-gen Intel-toting model we’re talking about today look so similar.

But what makes this Chromebook age so well? For starters, the aluminum exterior is not just good-looking; it is firm, rigid and well-built, too. The 14-inch FHD screen is a great mix of portability and productivity, while the keyboard and trackpad are absolutely top-notch. HP even throws in a fingerprint scanner and hardware camera shut-off switch as well, so there’s no lack of extra features, here. For what it’s worth, here’s the full spec breakdown.

HP Chromebook x360 14c Specs

11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 touch display @ 250 nits

Dual B&O up-firing speakers

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

USI stylus support

webcam privacy switch

fingerprint sensor

AUE date June 2029

Android and Linux app ready

That’s a lot of Chromebook for sure, but the MSRP still sits at $699, and as we continue seeing more and more 12th-gen Intel Chromebooks on the market, this device needs to adapt its price accordingly. Thankfully, it has done that exact thing time and time again, and it is these deep sorts of discounts that continue making the HP Chrombook x360 14c a relevant and excellent purchase even a year and a half after it was released. Right now, you can get your hands on one over at Best Buy for only $499, and at that price, I have no doubt you’ll love this Chromebook. When it comes to laptops in this sort of price range, you rarely see something this nice for this little cost, so take advantage while you can!

