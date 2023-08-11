Save a staggering $350 on the HP Chromebook x360 14c right now

Though much of the country is already back to school, it seems Best Buy is still charging forward with deals upon deals in the Chromebook space. From what we can tell, all the Back to School deals we’ve covered are all still intact, and there are even new deals popping up alongside them that weren’t previously available.

One of those discounted Chromebooks that I can easily and confidently recommend is a device that is not just capable, but quite good all around. The HP Chromebook x360 14c from last year, equipped with the 11th-gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage has been marked down from the standard $699 MSRP to just $349: a savings of $350 that results in a crazy 50% price reduction.

For that much smaller amount of cash, you’re still getting all of those specs plus a convertible form factor, fingerprint scanner, USI pen support, a fantastic backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, and solid build quality. Of the x360 HP Chromebooks built, this particular model has been my favorite and I’d recommend it for most people over the newer version and its 16:10 screen.

The reason largely comes down to fit and finish, and this 11th-gen x360 14c just gets it right. It looks great, feels great, and is a joy to use in nearly every way. My only real gripe with this and many other HP Chromebooks is the 250 nit brightness cap they keep utilizing. I don’t understand it and I don’t like it in a device that hits a $699 price point, but I can completely overlook it for $349 for sure. With all the other superlatives this Chromebook offers, this deal is one you shouldn’t overlook if you are in the market. With a new model out on store shelves, though, I don’t know how many of these are still around. You might want to act fast.

