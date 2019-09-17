New HP Chromebook x360 12 appears pre-launch with better looks, better processor, and 3:2 screen

I’m going to just get this out there right off the bat: I was harsh on the HP x360 a couple years ago. Not the x360 14 that I’m quite fond of, but the smaller 11.6-inch version that was made for school students. The same model, as it would turn out, that my daughter uses on the daily in her classroom at school. It was easily one of the harshest reviews I’ve ever done and though I don’t regret anything I said, I’ve always hated that I had to be so hard on it.

Today, however, I feel like this device line from HP might get a new lease on life. Roland Quandt posted an image and link on Twitter to a listing for the all-new HP Chromebook x360 12 over on Amazon along with a link to support videos for the unreleased device over on HP’s website. The Amazon listing gives us all the specs and a very nice face-on shot of the upcoming Chromebook. For a few reasons I think this might be HP’s best budget-minded Chromebook yet.

First up, the specs. This device will be a 12-inch, HD+ device, so we’d expect a resolution similar to what Acer uses in the interesting Chromebook 512. The 3:2 aspect ratio is always a favorite and not trying to push a QHD screen like the Pixelbook or Pixel Slate is a very good idea in lower-priced devices with lower-end processors. The Acer 512 we had in the office had a few issues we’ve yet to see resolved, so we haven’t reviewed it, but the screen on it is one of my favorite parts. The 1366 x 912 resolution is great for the screen size and keeps price down and performance up. We’d expect this HD+ resolution on the HP to be the exact same.

Inside we’re looking at the Gemini Lake Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. While I’d love to never see a single 32GB unit shipped ever again, we’re not quite there yet. The N4000 processor is capable and a big step up over the borderline-terrible Apollo Lake chips from the last generation, so performance should be pretty solid.

Pair those specs with a convertible design, some nice aesthetics, and what I will expect to be a solid keyboard and trackpad and you will likely have a very nice device from HP this time around. The biggest question mark will be price and durability. The previous x360 was durable, but slow and cheap feeling in every possible way. With a good screeen, better performance and far better looks, this new x360 could do well if it is priced right. Keep in mind HP’s excellent x360 14 is a stellar Chromebook that is routinely on sale for less than $400. In no way can HP roll out to market with this new device and slap a $399 sticker on it.

If they can get aggressive with the pricing, though, I could see this device selling very, very well. We’ve seen Lenovo have a ton of success in this lane with the Chromebook C330 and that will likely continue with the C340 if their pricing stays the same. It would behoove HP to follow suit if they want to stay competitive in the lower end of the market with this new x360. As we see this device actually roll out and we get our hands on it, we’ll keep you updated. If you don’t want to miss that and other Chromebook unboxings, hands-on, and reviews, be sure to subscribe below for updates.



