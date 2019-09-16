Save $150 – $200 on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 or HP Chromebook x360

Sure, we know it is getting closer and closer to the next best thing hitting shelves this fall when it comes to Chromebooks. We’re expecting a flurry of MediaTek-powered, Snapdragon 845-powered, and 10th-gen Intel-powered Chromebooks before the end of the year, but we don’t have dates on any of that just yet. We know that ASUS has a nice new Chromebook on offer some time in or after October, too and Google’s now-confirmed event will likely deliver a new Pixelbook as well.

Point being: there’s a ton of new, fun stuff on the way. From tablets to convertibles, we’re likely going to see a bunch of new, fantastic devices hit shelves in the final quarter of 2019, but none of that helps you if you are in the market for a Chromebook right now. If the prospect of waiting around for another month or so isn’t exactly what you are interested in, the good news is buying a Chromebook at this stage of the game can net you some stellar savings, and we have a couple over at Best Buy worth looking at.

Right now, two of our favorites are deeply discounted and I’d quickly and easily recommend either of them. If you are looking for a more compact Chromebook with an included pen, solid build, and a great screen, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (with the Core m3 processor) is the way to go at only $399. That’s $200 off the regular price and, as I’ve argued before, this price makes this Chromebook a real contender.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 M3 at Best Buy

If you are in the market for a bigger device with a stronger processor, 8GB of RAM and a backlit keyboard, the HP Chromebook x360 is such an easy recommendation. Probably my overall favorite from the 8th-gen Intel group of devices introduced in late 2018 (the ‘Nami’ family), the HP Chromebook x360 is attractive, fun to use, and has the best trackpad in the business.

Buy the HP Chromebook x360 at Best Buy

We’re unsure how long these deals will last, but the Student discount looks to be around until September 22nd. There’s a chance that the actual sale on these devices won’t adhere to that date, so you might want to act fast. We never really know how long these deals will hang around.