This Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS tablet is 50% off

The Chrome OS tablet space is still coming into its own but thankfully, there are actually some decent options available for those looking for a detachable Chromebook. Currently, there are two very solid devices on the shelves at Best Buy that do a very good job of scratching our Chrome OS tablet itch and both of them are powered by the Snapdragon 7c Compute platform. While neither of these tablets are going to stand up to a premium Intel-based device, both the Lenovo Duet 5 and the HP Chromebook x2 11 offer up premium build quality, great screens, and the versatility of the 2-in-1 form-factor.

The 13.3″ Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is currently available for $499 and in my opinion, is worth every penny. Again, the Snapdragon SoC probably isn’t a good choice if you’re planning on doing some heavy lifting but it’s quite capable of handling moderate web-based tasks and very adept and using Android applications.

For a more tablet-centric experince, the 11-inch HP Chromebook x2 11 is the way to go. It features the first-generation Snapdragon 7c which is noticeably slower that the second-gen chip found in the Lenovo but it still scoots along just fine for lightweight tasks. At its retail price of $599, I’d have to recommend the Lenovo over the x2 11 but the HP has some redeeming qualities of its own that may have you looking its direction for a new tablet.

First is the aforementioned smaller display. The 11-inch 2160 x 1440 panel is perfect for reading and all-around media consumption and doesn’t feel unwieldy when you’re toting it around with one hand. Additionally, the HP comes with a handy USI stylus that attaches magnetically to the tablet to charge wirelessly when not in use. If you’re looking for a tablet-first device, the HP is probably the better choice.

Again, at $599, the HP is a tough sell but right now, you can knock a whopping $300 off of the retail price and that makes this a deal nearly too good to pass up. If you’re looking for a portable secondary device or just a great tablet to have around the house, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is a killer deal at $299 and I give this promotion my seal of approval. It’s so good, I think I may pick up a couple of them from my kiddos. You can grab one in Night Teal or Natural Silver at the link below.