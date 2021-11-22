HP’s upcoming Alder Lake flagship Chromebook is set to get a very unique keyboard addition

There are tons of new Chromebooks on the horizon. Heck, there are so many new Chromebooks out on store shelves already that we’re behind in our standard review process as it is. As 2021 comes to a close, we’d expect to possibly see a few more devices launched, but the vast majority of these new Chromebooks are more likely to show up in the first quarter of 2022. What we also expect is a handful of 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebooks to be unveiled at CES in just over a month from now, and ‘Redrix’ is one device I’m particularly looking forward to.

As I type this post on the predecessor to ‘Redrix’ – the HP Chromebook Elite C1030 – I’m anxiously awaiting a proper successor to this insanely-great device. You can see our review, see it on our Best Chromebooks of 2020 and 2021 and quickly realize this device is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now. Sure, it’s a tad bit on the pricey side, but this is one of the few Chromebooks that really does feel, look and perform like it is made of only high-end parts. I really love using it.

‘Redrix’ will be a new version of this already-great device

We’ve covered this already, but ‘Redrix’ is clearly being built as a successor to the Elite c1030 and will come equipped with 12th-gen Alder Lake internals. This means faster performance, better connectivity options, and probably most importantly, Intel’s latest onboard GPU. With how good the Elite c1030 already is, simply updating the internals and touching up a few external parts will make for a fantastic Chromebook.

But it looks like HP is looking to add a few new things to the mix as well. We’re verifying a few other useful additions we’re seeing in the works at this point, but there is one that is clear-cut and undoubtedly coming to the new HP Chromebook flagship: a physical microphone mute switch up on the keyboard.

As you can see from the already-merged change above, the mic mute key will align itself right before the standard volume mute key and, if HP doesn’t remove any of their current function keys up there already present on the Elite c1030, will make for a pretty-crammed top row for this keyboard. Keep in mind, the Elite c1030 already adds keyboard brightness up/down keys, a play/pause key, and a lock key up top. I’m all for more quick function keys, but that’s gonna get crowded with yet another button.

Either way, it seems HP isn’t happy with simply updating the processors in their best overall Chromebook and just calling it a day. We’ll share the other additions likely coming in this device over the next few days once we get them verified, but this new button will make for a great addition to the keyboard.

Just like we said with the excellent HP Chromebase 22, having a physical way to turn off the camera and mute the microphone on your Chromebook is invaluable in a day and age where video calls are basically the norm. HP made this fantastic addition on the Chromebase 22, and I see no reason for companies not to include some sort of quick toggle on Chromebooks as well. With this new mic mute key and their already-slick camera hardware toggle (on the Elite c1030’s side), I think there will be many users that find the combo a compelling reason to consider the latest, greatest Chromebook from HP. Here’s hoping we see this one at CES in January!