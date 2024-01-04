Pro-Level Audio for Hybrid Work

HP’s larger Chromebook Plus model is just $299 right now

Though we’ve fully emerged from the holidays, it’s nice to know Chromebook deals don’t seem to be going anywhere. While perhaps not quite as prolific as they were a month or so ago, there are still great deals to be found if you are in the market for a great Chromebook at a great price.

Today, one of the newer Chromebook Plus models is seeing one of its largest discounts as HP has their 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus discounted a full $200 at Best Buy, bringing it down to just $299. At any point when a solid Chromebook dips down to just three hundred dollars, our ears absolutely perk up.

With this device, you are getting a 1080p 15.6-inch screen, a keyboard with numeric keypad, a 1080p webcam, fast internals (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB or RAM, 128GB storage), and a solid build quality. No, the larger HP Chromebook Plus isn’t going to blow you away with features that belong on a $1000 laptop, but it really doesn’t need to.

Buy the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus at Best Buy

The promise of Chromebook Plus holds true with this one as it delivers a fantastic overall experience and does so on a great budget. While the $499 MSRP might be a tad bit steep for a device like this, $299 is an absolute steal. The fact that you can get a great, all-around ChromeOS experience for this little money is pretty crazy, and if you are in the market, it’s one we highly recommend.

