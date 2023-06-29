Of all the things most frequently asked about a Chromebook and ChromeOS online, how to take a screenshot is by far the number one request we see. For many of us that use Chromebooks on a regular basis, it is tempting to think that everyone already knows how to do this. After all, there’s even a dedicated button for this function right on your Chromebook on many models. How hard could it be?

Turns out, it’s not difficult at all, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to have clear, concise guide on all the ways you can snag a screenshot on your Chromebook if you aren’t yet fully certain how to go about doing so. The ChromeOS screenshot/recording tool has become quite powerful over time, so knowing how to use it is well worth your time. If that’s what you came for, let’s get into it.

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook using keyboard shortcuts

While that screenshot key I referred to is available on a ton of Chromebooks, Chromebases and Chromeboxes (with a built-in, modern ChromeOS keyboard), there are still quite a few ChromeOS devices floating around that don’t have a dedicated key for this powerful tool. And if you are in that camp, fear not; there is a simple way to bring up the screenshot tool whenever you need it.

Simply press CTRL+SHIFT+OVERVIEW on your Chromebook and the screenshot tool will appear. We’ll get into all the options available to you in a second, but this quick key combo is all you need to bring up the screenshot tool and get started capturing anything currently on your screen.

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook with the keyboard shortcut or system tray button

Even simpler, Chromebooks that come equipped with a dedicated screenshot button only need a single press of that button to get started. You’ll always find it on the top row and generally speaking, it will be between your overview buttons and the brightness adjustments.

Additionally, there is the option to simply click on your clock to open the system tray and just click the shortcut Google has provided right there. Both of these buttons – physical or virtual – will get you right to the screenshot tool immediately.

What you can do with the Chromebook screenshot tool

The tool that appears once you use any of these methods has become quite robust over the years. You have the option to take a photo or video and can select from your entire screen, a resizable portion of the screen, or an individual app window. And in the settings menu, you’ll be able to enable/disable the microphone, choose the camera you want to use to add your face in the corner of the screen, enable clicks and keypresses to be shown on your recordings, and choose a download folder for your finished projects. Like I said: it’s robust.

Additionally, the floating selfie cam can be moved to any of the four corners of your recording and can be resized to the standard or smaller option. For image captures, simply set your parameters and click the button in the center of the capture area. For videos, once you start the recording, you can stop it by clicking the stop button now conveniently located in your system tray on the lower-right-hand side.

Chromebook screenshots and recordings are just easy to use!

And that’s all there is to it! Like many things on a Chromebook, it is just easy to do. Hit the button (or button combo), make your selections, and get to capturing. Oddly enough, I find it far more difficult to do somethign this simple on a Windows device, so I applaud Google for baking this right into the OS and making it such a pleasure to use when needed. And I sincerely hope this quick guide makes you feel like a master of the Chromebook screenshot moving forward.

Newsletter Signup