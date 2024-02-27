How to switch back to the Google Assistant from Gemini on your Android phone

Google’s Gemini app offers a fascinating glimpse into the power of advanced AI language models in your pocket. But if you installed Gemini and it automatically took over as your Android phone’s default assistant, you might be encountering some limitations. Here’s how to easily switch back to Google Assistant.

The Gemini digital assistant has incredible potential, but it’s still under development and is missing a few key features like media controls for third-party music providers and routines. If you rely on your voice assistant for tasks like controlling smart home devices, setting alarms, or sending messages, Gemini is not the digital assistant for you, at least not right now.

I know I certainly got caught up in the excitement of trying out Gemini and didn’t think twice about the assistant change! I was excited to test it out and was hopeful that it would finally be the replacement we have all wanted for the flailing Google Assistant. But I quickly realized that Gemini is still in a Beta-like stage. I’m honestly not sure why Google is allowing Gemini to automatically take over on Android when it’s clearly not ready for primetime. Fortunately, there is a way you can still use all of Gemini’s features within the app and easily restore Google Assistant as your default voice assistant.

How to Switch Back to Google Assistant

Thankfully, the process of switching assistants is simple and only takes a few steps. Below are the steps to switch back to the Google Assistant from Gemini.

Open the Gemini app on your Android phone Tap on your profile picture for access to the settings menu Tap Settings Scroll to the bottom and select Digital assistants from Google Choose Google Assistant

That’s it! Now, when you say, “Hey Google” or use your phone’s power button shortcut, you’ll be greeted by the familiar Google Assistant. And remember, you don’t have to ditch Gemini entirely. You can still explore its capabilities within the app while having the reliability and convenience of Google Assistant for those everyday voice commands.

