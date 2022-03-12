How to pair your Pixel Buds with your Chromebook

If you own a pair of Google’s Pixel Buds that you use with your Android device and want to use them with your Chromebook as well, you will unfortunately not get the fancy fast pair experience made famous by the Google Pixel phones. However, you will be able to pair them with any device that supports Bluetooth 4.0 or above.

Put your Pixel Buds in pairing mode

Since we are using Bluetooth for this process, we need to start by putting your Pixel Buds in pairing mode to be discoverable. To do this, open the Pixel Buds charging case with the buds still inside. Then, press and hold the pairing button that’s on the back of the case. You will know you’ve entered pairing mode when the status light on the case is pulsing white.

I just want the steps! 1. Open the Pixel Buds charging case with your buds still inside 2. Press and hold the pairing button

Connect your Buds to your Chromebook

Now that your Pixel Buds are discoverable and waiting to be paired with let’s move on to your Chromebook. First, navigate to your Chromebook’s Settings and click on Bluetooth from the menu options on the left. Then, on the right, click on “Pair new device.”

You will get a popup showing you nearby Bluetooth devices with which you can pair. Select your Google Pixel Buds from that list until they connect. Once paired, your Pixel Buds will be connected with your Chromebook and show their battery status in the Bluetooth devices section.

I just want the steps! 1. Open your Chromebook’s Settings 2. Click on Bluetooth from all the menu options on the left 3. On the right, click on “Pair new device” 4. Select your Pixel Buds from the list of devices to pair with

Reconnect to the Pixel Buds

Once your Pixel Buds have been paired with your Chromebook, you will be able to use them there any time you want. To reconnect them, open the Pixel Buds charging case and remove the buds to begin the process. If you last used your buds on that same Chromebook, they should connect automatically. If not, you will need to select your Pixel Buds from your Chromebook’s Bluetooth menu, where it now shows under “Previously connected.”