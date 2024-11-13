How to hide your Google TV Streamer behind your TV: Two clever mounting options

The Google TV Streamer is a fantastic upgrade over the Chromecast with Google TV, but it presents a challenge for those with wall-mounted TVs or anyone who doesn’t want the clutter of a set-top box. Unlike the Chromecast dongle it replaced, the Streamer needs a proper spot on a shelf, table, or entertainment center and so for users with minimalist setups, this can be a bit of a pain point. Thankfully, there are already some clever solutions popping up to help you keep your entertainment area clean and organized.

Before we dive into those, a quick word of caution. If you’re planning to use your Streamer as a Thread/Matter hub, or if you’re relying on Wi-Fi for connectivity, keep in mind that hiding it away might affect performance. Tucking it behind the TV, especially right in the middle, could potentially interfere with signals. Just keep this in mind as you think through mounting options and recognize that if you’re experiencing connectivity issues after mounting, this might be your problem.

Now, let’s talk mounting/hanging options. You can always try some double-sided tape or some sort of adhesive strips, but the rubberized bottom of the Streamer might make things difficult. So, if you’re looking for something a little more secure,

Wasserstein Clip Mount Holder

For those who like to push their devices to the limit, Wasserstein has a “Made for Google” certified clip mount that’s designed to keep your Streamer cool. This clip attaches to the top of your TV and securely holds the Streamer, with grill-type cutouts for optimal airflow. While the top of the clip might be visible from the front, it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind, especially if you’re worried about overheating. Wasserstein has the clip for sale right now on their website for $19.99 but they say it won’t ship until December 2024.

Spigen Silicone Case with Lanyard Loop

Leave it to Spigen to come up with a sleek solution! They’ve designed a silicone case specifically for the Google TV Streamer, complete with a handy lanyard loop. This allows you to hang the Streamer from your TV mount, keeping it neatly out of sight. The case also comes with pre-applied adhesive for direct mounting to the back of your TV. Available in colors that match the “Porcelain” and “Hazel” Streamer variants for $29.99 on Amazon, it’s a pretty elegant solution.

So, there you have it. Two solid options for mounting your Google TV Streamer and keeping your entertainment setup looking sharp. Let me know in the comments below if you’ve come across any other mounting options!