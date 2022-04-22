Advertisement

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

How to use hanging indents in Google Docs to cite your sources

You are here: Home / Apps / How to use hanging indents in Google Docs to cite your sources

By Leave a Comment

A Hanging indent, also known as a second line indent or reverse indent, is a style of paragraph indentation that has the first line flush with the left margin but indents all of the lines under it in a paragraph. It is commonly used in MLA, APA, and other citation styles and helps the reader easily scan a “works cited” or “bibliography” page for breaks and/or author names.

How do you create a hanging indent in Google Docs?

To apply a hanging indent in Google Docs, put your cursor in front of the line/paragraph you want to indent, then click on “Format” on the Docs menu. Next, click on “Align & Indent,” followed by the “Indentation options” sub-menu.

A popup will come up with indentation options. Under “Special indent,” click on the drop-down and select “Hanging.” Finally, click on the blue “Apply” button to apply your changes.

I just want the steps!
  1. Put your cursor in the line/paragraph you want to indent.
  2. Go to Format > Align & Indent > Indentation options.
  3. Under “Special,” select “Hanging.”
  4. Click on the blue “Apply” button.

That’s it! Your selected paragraph now has a hanging indent, as shown in the image above. If you want to add a hanging indent on more than one paragraph, simply select all the paragraphs for which you want to add this style and repeat the same steps. Happy citing!

Newsletter Signup

Latest Posts