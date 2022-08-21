How to use the Google Photos’ Camouflage feature

Google debuted “Camouflage,” a Google Photos companion feature to Magic Eraser which helps get rid of distracting objects by applying a muted color instead of completely erasing it, with the launch of the Pixel 6a. Luckily, the feature eventually made its way to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, completing its support of the Pixel 6 trifecta.

The effects of applying this feature can vary depending on what’s on the photo and can be very subtle. However, if you have photos in your library that could use a little spiffing up, and you own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or a Pixel 6a, this is how you can give it a try:

Using “Camouflage” on your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a

Once you have identified in Google Photos the picture you want to edit, open it up to reveal the menu on the bottom. From the menu options, select “Edit,” then “Tools.” You should then see two options, “Blur” and “Magic eraser.” Choose Magic eraser, and you will again see two options in this sub-menu, “Erase” and “Camouflage.” Select Camouflage to continue.

Depending on your image, you may get an automatic suggestion on objects you can camouflage in your photo, but you can select the exact object you want instead. Use your finger to draw over the object you want. In the below example, I’m selecting the Baby Yoda on the blanket, and the system is suggesting that I camouflage the curtain in the back.

Google Photos will camouflage anything you draw over automatically, without any further selections from you. However, if you want to also get rid of the objects the system is suggesting, you will need to tap on “Camouflage all.” Once you’ve done that, go ahead and tap on “Done,” then “Save copy.” In my example below, you can see that Baby Yoda was given a blueish color to blend better into the blanket, and the curtain has been changed into a gray color, so it’s not as noticeable in the background.

I just want the steps! ​ Open your desired photo in Google Photos. From the bottom menu, select Edit > Tools. Select Magic Eraser. Select Camouflage. Use your finger to draw over the object you want or to add to any system suggestions. Select Done, then Save copy.

