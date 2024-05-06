How to disable ChromeOS 124’s new split-screen overview mode

One of the new features that surprisingly arrived in ChromeOS 124 is the new split-screen overview that gives you a quicker way to set up your side-by-side windows each time you snap a window to the side of your display. It’s been in testing for a bit, but it’s arrival in the latest update was a nice addition that I’ve been loving since it showed up.

But I also understand that it might not be for everyone. While I’d wager most users are hunting for the other window they want to put in the adjacent side next to the one they just snapped, some of you out there may just want to snap your window in place and leave it that way.

If that’s you and you’d love to not select another window after snapping one in place, you can always just click anywhere on your wallpaper after snapping your window and things will go back to normal. No harm, no foul. But if this new feature bothers you and you simply want to turn it off, there’s a simple way to do so.

How to turn off split-screen overview mode

In the new, overhauled Settings for ChromeOS 124, simply head to Settings > System preferences > Windows and desks > Show window suggestions when starting split-screen. There, you can toggle this new feature without needing to mess with feature flags or specialized settings. Turn it off, and things go back to the way they were prior to ChromeOS 124.

But I’d give this new feature a try for a bit if I were you. Since you can simply click anywhere on the desktop to dismiss the overview portion of the screen, there’s almost no reason to turn this feature off. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad (and a tad bit surprised) that Google included a settings toggle for this one, but I think most of you will find great utility in this new feature if you just give it a few days to really sink in.

