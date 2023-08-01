How to copy and paste on a Chromebook like a pro [VIDEO]

One of the most common inquiries we receive about Chromebooks involves the copy and paste function. Though the shortcuts for these actions are pretty cut and dry, Chromebooks now have an advanced copy-pasting technique that is more versatile and useful than the traditional method. Once you understand how to use it, you’ll be copy/pasting like a pro!

How to copy/paste with standard shortcuts

Let’s start with the standard copy and paste shortcuts that most of us are already familiar with. Once you’ve highlighted or selected what you want to copy, you can use Ctrl+X to cut the text (which deletes it from the current place and saves it to the clipboard for pasting later), Ctrl+C to copy it (duplicate without removing), and Ctrl+V to paste it in your desired location. These shortcuts are not exclusive to Chromebooks; they work on Windows, Linux, and MacOS devices too. The only difference is that you use the Command key instead of Control when using MacOS.

How to copy/paste with the new Multi-Paste feature

The real change came to Chrome OS and copy/paste via the new Multi-Paste feature. This new ability allows you to access the last five items you’ve copied with a single press of the keyboard shortcut. To try it out, simply press the Search(Everything) Key + V. Once you do, a pop-up displays your recently copied items; anything from chunks of text to links and more.

It’s particularly useful when working with multiple types of content simultaneously. For instance, when drafting a Twitter post, you can copy the text and a link separately and paste them without having to switch between windows. Once you learn to rely on it, you won’t want to copy/paste any other way.

Image abilities with the Multi-Paste feature

Multi-Paste feature extends beyond just text, however; it works for images as well. If you copy an image from the web or take a screenshot on your Chromebook, it will automatically appear in your multi-paste window the next time you hit Search(Everything) Key + V. This attribute becomes especially handy when you need to share a screenshot quickly during a chat or text thread. The captured image is available for pasting as soon as you save it, making the insertion into a message thread that much simpler.

I really do love that Chromebooks now have this non-traditional copy/paste option. The multi-paste feature isn’t something I use on occasion; it’s a powerful tool that can truly boost my productivity on a daily basis. If you weren’t aware of these shortcuts, I really hope you found this quick guide helpful. By learning to use the Multi-Paste feature, you can make your Chromebook experience smoother, faster, and more efficient for sure.

