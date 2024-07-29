How Google is making it easier to keep up with the 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are here and Google is taking the fan experience to the next level with a few new features and integrations. Teaming up with Team USA and NBCUniversal, Google is flexing its tech muscles to bring the excitement of the Olympics straight to your fingertips.

Navigating Paris

If you’re lucky enough to be in Paris to experience the Olympics, Google Maps and Waze have you covered. Google says these navigation platforms will provide real-time updates on traffic snarls and road closures due to Olympic events. Waze will even issue alerts about unexpected disruptions, making it easier than ever to plan your journey around the city. For those relying on public transit, Maps’ new features offer real-time comparisons of buses, trains, and subways, complete with fare estimates and live disruption updates, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

Google Search: Your Olympic command center

Want to keep tabs on your favorite athletes or teams? Google Search can now show real-time schedules, results, medal counts, and highlights. It even curates top news stories and social media buzz surrounding the Games. Search will even automatically adapt to your location and time zone, delivering the most relevant information for your viewing experience.

Gemini AI: Your Olympic Guru

If you’re unfamiliar with the rules of handball or how exactly gymnastics all-around is scored, Google’s Gemini AI is ready to step in as your personal Olympic tutor. You can use Gemini to explain obscure sports, provide background information on athletes, and even suggest exciting watch party ideas to enhance your viewing experience.

YouTube and Google TV experiences

If you’re looking for the best viewing experience, YouTube TV is hard to beat. Subscribers can enjoy NBCUniversal’s live coverage with the added bonus of multiview, allowing you to watch up to four streams simultaneously, so you can easily keep up with all the action. You can choose from preselected multiviews with 2, 3, or even 4 streams at once or build your own multiview.

Google TV is also getting in on the action too with a dedicated Olympics hub in the “For You” tab. This new section shows live streams on Peacock and YouTube TV along with highlights, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories to create a comprehensive Olympic viewing experience.

With these tools, the 2024 Paris Games are more accessible and exciting than ever before. Whether you’re an avid Noah Lyles fan who wants to watch every heat of the men’s sprinting competition or just a casual fan who doesn’t want to miss Simone Biles taking flight in her floor routine, you can take advantage of these Google services to follow along and keep up with all the action!