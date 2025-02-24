“Hey Gemini” rolls off the tongue so much better, and might be a new hotword option

In a recent APK Insight dive into the Google app beta (version 16.7.21) by 9to5 Google, some intriguing strings have surfaced, hinting at a potential expansion of Google’s voice activation capabilities. It appears Google might be preparing to introduce a new hotword, “Hey Gemini,” to coexist alongside the more-familiar “Hey Google.”

The unearthed code suggests that “Hey Google” and “Hey Gemini” could function independently, each serving a distinct purpose. While “Hey Google” might remain the go-to for “quick actions and info by voice,” “Hey Gemini” seems poised to specifically trigger Gemini Live, Google’s conversational AI experience. This separation could streamline user interaction, providing a more direct route to the specific AI functionality desired.

<string name=”assistant_suw_gemini_hotword_consent_screen_subtitle”>Turn on \u201cHey %1$s\u201d to talk things out with Gemini Live and \u201cHey Google\u201d for quick actions and info by voice</string>

The APK Insight also revealed setup screens and settings that reinforce the idea of two separate hotwords. Strings like “Turn on ‘Hey Gemini’ to talk things out with Gemini Live and ‘Hey Google’ for quick actions and info by voice” strongly suggest a parallel system. Other strings further confirm this, referencing both hotwords in the context of Voice Match, accidental activation, and basic functionality.

The coexistence of “Hey Google” and “Hey Gemini” presents a fascinating development in the evolution of voice interaction for Android devices. A dedicated hotword for Gemini Live could offer users a more direct route to engage with the conversational AI, while “Hey Google” could continue to handle more general tasks. It will be interesting to see how this potential dual system unfolds and how it impacts the overall user experience.