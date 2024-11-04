Here’s where your Sharing section went in Google Photos

Google is constantly working to upgrade/improve the Google Photos app as time goes on. Hopefully, it is always in response to user data in an attempt to clean up the UI in ways that make all of our experiences a bit better while in the app. This time around, however, I’m not quite sure as the “Sharing” tab is getting the boot, making way for a new “Updates” feed.

So, let’s take a closer look at what’s actually changing. Previously, when you tapped on that little ‘people’ icon nestled between the ‘plus’ menu and your profile picture, you’d land on the Sharing page. It was a pretty straightforward affair: shortcuts to create shared albums or share with your partner, followed by a carousel of albums and memories, and finally, a list of your conversations.

But things are different now. Instead of the ‘people’ icon, you’ll find a notification bell in the app bar, beckoning you to “See recent sharing updates, including conversations and shared links.” Tap on it, and you’ll be greeted by the “Updates” feed. Think of it as a centralized hub for all the activity happening around your shared photos and albums.

And what about those conversations you were having? Fear not, they haven’t disappeared entirely. You can still access them, along with all your sharing activity (shared links, memories, etc.), through the overflow menu in the Updates feed. It seems Google is deliberately de-emphasizing the messaging aspect of Google Photos, tucking it away a little deeper in the interface.

Interestingly, this new “Updates” feed seems to be rolling out to Android users first. As of right now, iOS users are still stuck with the old “Sharing” tab. But knowing Google, it’s probably just a matter of time before the update makes its way to iPhones and iPads as well. For me, it’s already showing up on my devices, so you should be seeing it as well.

VIA: 9to5 Google