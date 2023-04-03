Grab this well-balanced MediaTek-powered Acer Chromebook for only $199($200 off MSRP)

Looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook that doesn’t suck? You’re in luck. Acer is having a very rare sale and this week, the Chromebook giant has knocked a whopping $200 off of what we consider a very underrated and under-appreciated Chromebook. No, it’s not an Intel-powered convertible nor is it the latest ChromeOS detachable.

This unassuming laptop is the Acer Chromebook 514 that came out in early 2022. Not to be confused with the 514 Vero, this Acer 514 is a clamshell device that’s powered by MediaTek’s 828 SoC a.k.a. the MT 8192. What’s so special about this processor is that it gives users enough horsepower to handle normal daily tasks while providing all day battery life and then some. Check out what Robby had to say about this lightweight, battery-sipping Chromebook.

It would be easy to look at the Acer Chromebook 514 and shrug it off. I’ll admit I only had a passing interest in it off the bat because I wanted to get my hands on the untested Kompanio 828 inside of it. But as I’ve used it and carried it in my bag for the past few weeks, all the pieces that make up this Chromebook have just impressed me far more than I expected. The superlatives like the keyboard, trackpad and battery life all help to prop up the less-flashy elements like the just-OK screen, plastic chassis, and mid-range performance. And this is exactly why we can’t review a Chromebook just based on a spec sheet. Chrome Unboxed Review

Again, this isn’t the latest or greatest flagship device on the market but what Acer has done here is produce a well-rounded Chromebook that’s perfect for the average user. With an MSRP of $399, it’s a tad pricey when you can often find more premium devices on sale for around 5-600 dollars. However, Acer has knocked the price down to a silly $199 and that’s an absolute steal for a Chromebook that you can actually enjoy using.

Acer Chromebook 514 Key Specs

Chrome OS

MediaTek Kompanio 828 – 8192T processor

Mali-G57 MC5 graphics

14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) display

4 GB standard memory

64 GB Flash storage

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

3.5mm headphone jack

Backlit keyboard

AUE date June 2029

You can find this stellar deal and more at the link below.