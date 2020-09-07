Grab this rugged 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $289

In our never-ending trek to find decent Chromebooks at a fair price, I discovered a gem this morning that’s perfect for this time of year when so many kiddos are headed back to class. While this isn’t the latest model from CTL, the Chromebook NL7T-360 offers all the features you’d expect from a rugged EDU device and does so at a very reasonable price. Current generation Gemini Lake Chromebooks are nearly impossible to find. If you do happen to get your hands on one, you’ll likely pay upwards of $400 or more. This convertible touchscreen Chromebook will get you for just over $300.

Apart from being designed specifically for the rigors of the classroom, the CTL NL7T-360 gives you the versatility of a 2-in-1 form-factor and a retractable handle for ease of transport. Again, there are many newer devices on the market but Chromebook inventories are thin and consumers are looking for any and all deals to be found just to get a device in-hand. This Chromebook is a good option that will stand up to the daily abuse of the little ones. For $289, it’s probably one of the best value options I’ve found today. Here’s a rundown of what the CTL Chromebook NL7T-360 has to offer:

Chrome OS

Intel® Apollo Lake N3350

IPS Touchscreen HD display (1366 x 768) w/Gorilla Glass

1.0 MP 720P HD camera + 5.0 MP 1080P FHD world-facing camera

4GB DDR4 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

Wireless Intel 7265 2×2 with BT 4.0

Drop tested to 70 cm

Reinforced ports, hinges and power plug

A shock-absorbent frame around screen, sides, and corners

Anti-peel keys

Water-resistant keyboard

Retractable carry handle

360-degree hinge to convert to tablet mode

Ports: 2x USB-C charging, 2x USB 3.0, 1x micro SD, 1x combo audio jack

One Year Parts and Labor warranty

AUE: June 2024

CTL ‘Fast Track’ service for qualified education and corporate customers

CTL Chromebook NL7T-360