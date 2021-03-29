Grab this premium-ish convertible Chromebook for $329 ($200 off)

On a budget but looking for a device that could pass a premium? (Well, at a glance). This isn’t the latest or by any means the greatest Chromebook on the market but a steep, $200 discount could very well make this a deal worth checking out. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 was an odd entrant into the Chrome OS space when it followed up its more-premium sibling, the Flip C434. Neither of these devices really knocked out sock off but the C433 felt like an attempt at a premium-looking device built with budget parts. There’s nothing wrong with that concept if the lesser build quality results in a cheaper price. Problem is, the C433 was priced just below the far more premium C434. The 2-in-1 Chromebook is designed mostly with plastic and you can tell when you start to work from it. Yet, ASUS felt confident enough to price the Core m3, 4GB/64GB model at $529. Ouch! If you’re bored, check out Robby’s review and learn a little bit more about the good and bad of this Chromebook. If not, scroll down and we can get to the deal.

Okay, so this Chromebook isn’t a bad device. It’s simply overpriced for what you get and all of the corners that ASUS cut in the build. That said, it’s still a good-looking Chromebook and offers decent internals in a versatile 2-in-1 form-factor. Because value is relevant to price, this Chromebook just got a lot more appealing thanks to Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally $529, you can knock $200 off of the price tag and score a Chromebook that could pass as a flagship without spending flagship money. It is powered by the same 8th Gen Core m3 as the Flip C434 or the base model Pixelbook and it comes packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This isn’t a powerhouse but it is ample for the casual user that just wants a good device to surf the web, do some banking and maybe even play some Stadia.

The Full HD 1080P display goes easy on the eyes and it even has a backlit keyboard which is more than we can say for some devices that target the middle-of-the-road Chrome OS segment. Being a 2-in-1, this is a touchscreen Chromebook but don’t plan on using a USI stylus. You’ll need something a bit newer if you’re looking to leverage a universal stylus. If you absolutely can’t spend more than $350 but still want a Chromebook that looks and feels fancier than its price tag, this is probably you’re best bet. It is a Deal of the Day so you need to grab it now because tomorrow, it will be gone.

