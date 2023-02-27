Grab this powerful Acer Chromebook 2-in-1 and save a colossal $230

If you’re like us, you may be impatiently awaiting the release of the upcoming HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. That said, the ultra-premium, prosumer Chromebook from HP may be a bit more money than the average consumer is willing to spend. The price remains a mystery but I can all but guarantee that it won’t be cheap. Thankfully, there are some awesome 12th Gen Intel Chromebooks on the market that you can easily snatch up for less than $800.

On a good day, like today, you can do even better than that and score one of the most well-rounded ChromeOS laptops on the market for the ridiculously low price of only $499. Of course, I’m talking about the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, this 14-inch convertible looks and feels as premium as just about anything out there and it offers the total package when it comes to the latest and greatest features that ChromeOS has to offer.

Along with its powerful internals, the Spin 714 delivers substantial storage at 256GB, a bright, crispy 16:10 display, aluminum chassis, and a rechargeable garaged USI stylus. The only thing missing from this Chromebook is a fingerprint sensor and from my understanding, that’s not a big draw for most Chromebook users. Coming in at an MSRP of $729, I feel that the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is well worth the money when you look at everything this premium 2-in-1 has to offer. However, you don’t have to pay that much is you act fast. For a limited time, Best Buy has knocked a whopping $230 off of this Chromebook which means that you can get one of the latest and most-powerful devices available for just under $500. Here’s a look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s key specs.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

Best Buy updates its Chromebook deals daily which means that this huge discount may be gone before you know it. Grab one now before this deal is gone or they sell out. I have some more stellar Chromebook deals coming your way this afternoon. If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, I bet we can find something that will make your day. Stay tuned.