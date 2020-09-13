Grab this Chromebox bundle for only $200 before they’re gone

Are you still hunting for a Chrome OS device for school or work? Today is your lucky day. If you just need a simple desktop setup for meetings, online classes or simply just to have a desktop device, you can pick up the Acer Chromebox CXI3 with a mouse and keyboard for only $199.99 on Amazon. While not portable like a Chromebook, a Chromebox makes a great machine to keep around the house as the ultimate multi-tasker. The 8th Gen Celeron processor is robust enough to handle moderate tasks and it’s perfect to hook up to a television and use as an all-in-one media hub for streaming content, browsing the web, and yes, playing Stadia.

This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but those are easily upgraded of you’d like to give the Acer some more juice. You can slap on an inexpensive webcam like this one from Aluratek, a decent monitor and you’ve got yourself a capable computing machine for less than $400. In a time when finding a decent Chromebook is nearly impossible, I think that Chromeboxes are due some love. The Chrome OS mini PC is an inexpensive way to get a versatile and customizable device while saving some serious cash. You can find the Acer Chromebook CXI3 by heading over to the Chrome Shop. You’ll find the 4GB/32GB model as well as a 4GB/128GB configuration. Both bundles come equipped with an Acer wired mouse and keyboard, HDMI cables, and VESA mounting kit.

Acer Chromebox CXI3 on Chrome shop